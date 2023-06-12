Watch: Warkari alleges police assault during palanquin departure clash

There was a heated situation during the departure of Sant Shrestha Dnyaneshwar Mauli's palanquin yesterday when a group of young people got into a confrontation with the police outside the temple. This incident sparked a heated political debate and has received significant attention after a video showing the police allegedly beating individuals spread widely on social media.

Vishal Raosaheb Patil, a pilgrim from Jalgaon district, alleged that a group of twenty policemen attacked four individuals and demanded clarification on the reason behind their targeted assault.

Amidst the palanquin departure, a sudden incident occurred where a group of young individuals managed to breach the barricades and aggressively approached the stationed police officers outside the temple. In order to maintain control, the police used batons to restrain the situation, leading to a clash between the Warkaris and the police. The authorities made efforts to calm the situation and remove the protestors from the area. However, a Warkari named Vishal Patil alleged that some Warkaris were subjected to isolation and physical mistreatment by the police.

Patil expressed his dissatisfaction, mentioning that in previous years, they had always been permitted to take part in the departure ceremony. However, this year, they were unexpectedly denied entry. He alleged that he and three other students were severely attacked by a group of twenty policemen. Patil also questioned the reasons behind the police's actions and demanded an explanation from them. Vishal's claims have raised worries about the police's use of force and the possible consequences of such incidents.