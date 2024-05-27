Water Crisis Worsens in Indapur: Tanker Supply Surges to Meet Growing Demand

Indapur: At present, 54 tankers are supplying water to 28 villages and 282 hamlets in the Indapur taluka in Pune district. In just 13 days, the number of tankers in the taluka has increased by 14. Nine more villages and 76 hamlets are facing water scarcity, while the number of people dependent on water tankers has increased by 15,714.

Also Read | Mumbai: Doctor Arrested in Sion Hospital Fatal Collision Case Granted Bail

In March, eight tankers were supplying water to villages in the area. Since the first week of May, the taluka has been facing an acute water shortage. The number of tankers has increased by 32 since May 5. 40 tankers were supplying water to 19 villages and 206 hamlets below them. As many as 73,480 people, 31,454 cows and buffaloes, and 35,119 goats and sheep were forced to quench their thirst with tanker water. From May 18, Waisewadi and six hamlets below it, Akole Gaonthan and eight hamlets below it, Mhasoba's Wadi Gaonthan and eight hamlets below it, Bhandgaon Gaonthan and two hamlets below it, Vadapuri Gaonthan and six hamlets below it, Kacharwadi (Nimgaon Ketki) Gaonthan and two hamlets below it, Redni and 22 hamlets under it, Nine such villages and 76 hamlets have been included in the list of scarcity. At present, a total of 28 villages, and 282 hamlets with 89,194 people are dependent on tanker water.