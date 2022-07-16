Water release into Neera River from Veer Dam, Vigilance alert to riverside villagers

Due to the continuous increase in the water level of the dam because of rainfall in the catchment area of ​​Veer Dam, 4 thousand 414 cusecs of water have been released into the Nira river through the spillway from Veer Dam.

Meanwhile, a total of 6 thousand 118 cusecs of water was released in the Nira river today (Saturday) at around noon (Saturday) 1 thousand 400 cusecs of water was released from the right canal and 300 cusecs of water were released from the left canal powerhouse.

Since last week, there has been continuous rain in the catchment area of ​​Veer, Bhatghar, Gunjvani, and Nira-Deoghar dams on the Nira river, and the water level of all the dams is increasing rapidly. On the Veer-Bhatghar dam, there are irrigation schemes for drinking water and agriculture in Malshiras, Pandharpur, Sangola, and Mangalvedha talukas of Solapur district on the Nira Ujwa canal. The dam is 49 percent full, the Niradevghar dam is 42 percent full and the Gunjavani dam is 68 percent full.

Looking at the situation of Veer Dam, it is raining in all the catchment areas of ​​the Veer Dam and Veer Dam is 92 percent full, taking into consideration all things, the Veer Dam administration has decided to release the water into Niranadi today Saturday at 12 noon, 4 thousand 414 cusecs of water has been released from Veer Dam into Nira river. . 1 thousand 400 cusecs of water from the right canal powerhouse and 300 cusecs of left canal powerhouse from Sandvaya total 1 thousand 700 cusecs of water from the powerhouse and 4 thousand 114 from the dam a total of 6 thousand 118 cusecs water discharge from Sandvaya.