Water stock in Mumbai will last only for 45 days, reveals BMC data

The collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 8.90 per cent, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.With monsoon yet to arrive in Mumbai, the city’s overall water stock is expected to last a little more than 45 days, showed figures available with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body officials maintained that there is no scope to implement water cuts in Mumbai till the end of June.

At present, the city’s water stock stands at 15.6 per cent, which is equivalent to 2.5 lakh million litre. On June 15, 2022, Mumbai’s water stock stood at 12.24 per cent, while on June 15, 2021, the water stock stood at 12.75 per cent.Mumbai draws its daily water supply from seven different lakes — Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vehar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna. Most of these lakes are located in the outskirts of Mumbai and neighbouring districts like Thane, Bhiwandi and Nashik. During monsoon, the catchment areas of these lakes get filled up and water from these lakes are supplied in the city and suburbs of Mumbai through tunnels and water pipelines.

The BMC on June 8 had to draw water from the reserve after the overall capacity in all the seven lakes dropped below seven per cent. The reserve stock is an additional quantum of water that is stored inside dams for adversities or inadequate rains. The civic body had written to the irrigation department in March, seeking permission to access 1.5 lakh million litre of water from the reserves.Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the advancement of monsoon in Mumbai and its adjoining districts between June 18 and 21. The official onset of monsoon in Mumbai is between June 10 and 11, however, officials said that cyclone Biparjoy, which has developed in the Arabian Sea, has delayed the monsoon by diverting the moisture.