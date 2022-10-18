“We made a mistake by going against the mandate in 2019”

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, and CSR. The event was attended by Chief Minister Shri. Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, who received the Most Powerful Politician Award. One of the major highlights of the evening was the interview between veteran actor Nana Patekar and the Fadanavis -Shinde duo. Let us have a look at some of the excerpts from the interview..

Two-and-a-half years ago, Maharashtra saw an unexpected political realignment with Shiv Sena joining hands with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the two parties that were ideologically on the opposite side joined hands and now you are at logger-heads, why did the decision take two and a half years?

Shinde: We made a mistake by going against the mandate we got in 2019. The opportunity had come many times. But unfortunately, we did not avail it. When it became unbearable, a political decision was taken. Everything takes time, time, and in between there was COVID, and If we had taken such a decision during that time, we would have been the ones to speak, but even then we were understanding and did express our feeling but did not succeed so three months ago we finally decided to take the big step. I am foot soldier of Balasaheb. I don't know what will happen next. Now we have to fight. I have decided I must fight even if I die fighting. We sweated it out for the party and did not even care for our own fam-ilies. After realizing that the party was being taken in the wrong direction, we requested five times to fix things that were wrong, Shinde said. However, he (Uddhav Thackeray) did not listen.

Do we have any value as a voter, after what happened in Maharashtra politics recently?

Fadnavis: Our value depends on your trust. How will we hold value if your value drops? If the image in your mind gets damaged, how will you draw us closer? We fought as a Shiv Sena -BJP alliance. BJP got 106 MLAs and ours got 56. You would have thought that the government would come into existence according to the votes given by the people. But it didn't happen, so three months ago we took a decision respecting the people's vote.

There are constant demands that Uniform Civil Code should be enforced across the country, what are your views on this rising demand?

Fadnavis: "We have Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Goa. It is being introduced in Uttarakhand. Guidelines of the constitution state every state shall endeavour to enact a uniform civil law. We haven't been able to bring it yet. But we're confident it should be and it will be introduced.

Are you confident of getting the bow and arrow symbol after the EC order?

Shinde: We believe that we will get the bow and arrow on the basis of merit, the Election Commission could not take a decision because of the Andheri by-election. But we will get the bow in the future. We have got the name as Balasaheb's Shiv Sena. Let go of other things, Balasaheb is important. It has been accepted by the Election Commission. They are responsible for having the symbol frozen by the Election Commission. The EC had given an opportunity to them to submit documents. The time was also extended four times. Now I learnt EC received 5,000 bogus affidavits police had seized these bogus affidavits.

What’s your take on the rising corruption in politics which is a menace?

Fadnavis: Corruption is like an infection. A collective effort is needed to end it. People elect those with a majority who are involved in corruption, not just in politics but the entire system. These corrupt people are voted time and again. This situation will not change until society does not call good as good and bad as bad. Several times, people ask us, why do you give tickets to those who have pending court cases on them? We have to tell them that the one facing court cases is the one who is getting elected. If a clean and sustainable candidate stands for election, he loses even his deposit. Nothing will happen by just changing political leaders. Society has to change and responsibility cannot be placed on society alone. Leaders should also change. This has started to some extent after Modiji came. An insecticide is being prepared for such people. I have a strong belief that it will gradually eliminate this infection.

Even though we are paying taxes, we are being investigated, why are you not being investigated?

Fadnavis: Corruption is a pest not only in politics, but in the entire system. To eradicate it, it will take a lot of collective effort. People who have gone to jail for corruption, are trapped and win with a thumping majority, there is no aversion to corruption in the society. Until society calls good good and bad bad, this situation will not change

Why is foul language becoming so rampant in today’s politics, do you have any policies and rules for it?

Shinde: I have never used foul language you must have never heard this language from me. I never stoop to this low while speaking.

Farmers suicide issue is a big concern in Maharashtra with 1,092 deaths reported in the last 9 months, why is the government silent on the entire controversy?

Shinde: We have made extensive plans after coming into power, so that farmers do not commit suicide. Schemes worth nearly ₹11,000 crore have been approved. Two lakh hectares of land will come under irrigation. We have undertaken a major project to divert water flowing towards the sea to drought-affected areas, so that farmers do not commit suicide. There has also been a discussion on how to give an additional business to agriculture. Our officers are working, trying to make a special action plan. Konkan, West Maharashtra and North Maharashtra have low suicide rates. Farmers in Marathwada and Vidarba commit suicide. Reduction in this number is important for us as well. When Devendraji was the Chief Minister for the previous five years, he started the Jalyukta Shivar Yojana in a big way. Later it was closed for two and a half years. We have started it again. Bottomline, it is important to bring water to barren land.

Fadnavis: There is no suicide where there is proper irrigation. Where there is no irrigation, there are suicides. To eliminate the drought zone, the entire area should come under irrigation. Due to the irrigated land, 39 lakh hectares of land came under Rabi crop, facilitating farmers to grow two crops. Our resolution is that if the water flowing away is diverted into Godavari, if the water flowing away in Vidarbha can be brought up to Buldhana, then the entire drought prone belt can be irrigated. We provide power supply to farmers for half the time in the morning and half in the night. He has to work through the night facing snakes and scorpions in the farmland. Therefore, we are bringing 100 per cent agriculture feeder to solar energy. It will take two to three years until solar feeders of 4000 MW will be done. The farmer will get electricity for 12 hours every day. We have created a model for this. We don't get land to install solar projects. So a farmer who gives his land on rent basis will get monthly ₹60,000 to ₹75,000 as rent. It is planned in a way that he will get more produce than what is sown in his field. We will pay this rent for 30 years. By installing solar on that land, we will provide electricity for 12 hours a day, to as many farmers as they are on the entire feeder. On the other hand we have dug wells. However, due to lack of electricity, the crop is drying up. If electricity is available during the day, suicide rates will definitely decrease.