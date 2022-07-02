We won’t speak against Uddhav saheb’s statement, he is our leader: Deepak Kesarkar

We won’t speak against Uddhav saheb’s statement. We still believe that he is our leader, we do have answers to all questions but there is a limit to it. Eknath Shinde will decide whether to respond to his statements or not, said rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar. He was speaking to reporters in Goa today. Kesarkar further said that we will not have any celebration. "Even after getting a majority in the assembly, we will not celebrate," Kesarkar said. Our Uddhav Thackeray is a leader. Emotions are attached to him. If Uddhav Thackeray feels close to NCP and National Congress, this illusion will go away someday, said Kesarkar.

When asked about the removal of Eknath Shinde from the party, Kesarkar said that the action taken against Shinde is not good for Shiv Sena, this action is not good for democracy. He will be sent a formal reply in this regard, said Kesarkar. The letter sent to Eknath Shinde to remove him from the post of leader is illegal. Let's give a legal answer to this, said Kesarkar.



Our fight will be for the development of Maharashtra. Fadnavis's entry into the cabinet has strengthened him. BJP and Shiv Sena need to agree. Eknath Shinde is now the head of the family of the state, under his leadership we will definitely develop the state, he said.

Speaking on Shiv Sena's signature campaign, Kesarkar said, "Workers are signing a Rs 100 affidavit that they won't leave Shiv Sena. Shiv Bandhan (tied when a person joins Shiv Sena) is the 'bandhan' of love and it’s still with us. This is just to misguide the workers, said Kesarkar.