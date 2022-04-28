'Wear a mask if you are in confined space', recommends covid task force member

While the number of covid cases are increasing in North India, there is feat that case might also increase in Maharashtra. What is the probability of a fourth wave of corona? Experts have given some comforting answers to such questions. We have to live with the coronavirus, we have to do our daily work, so there is no reason to panic, said Dr. Rahul Pandit, a member of the state's corona task force. He has also appealed to wear a mask if you are going to a confined place.

Now we should realize that covid has gone nowhere. The fourth wave will come, will not come .., the number of patients will increase, will decrease .., no matter what happens, if we follow some rules, there will be no obstacle in our life.

What exactly is the reason for the increasing number of corona patients in North India?

This is covid cycle. Every three to four months, cases become more or less frequent. The second reason is that the number of corona patients has decreased so we don't follow the rules much. Vaccination was also low. Now the mask is also optional.

In the next few days, the number of corona patients may increase in Mumbai and Maharashtra?

It's hard to say. But if you take proper precautions, the cases will not increase much.

How important is mask and genome sequencing?

These are two really important pillars. It is necessary to wear a mask in a confined space. There is not much need for wearing mask in open space.

We will appeal to wear masks in places like Malls, Hospital, Cinema Theater. Genome sequencing is also important. Which will let you know if we have a new strain. Its outbreak will be known immediately and can be remedied accordingly, and it needs to be known early on.

Can the state's decision to make masks optional be reversed? Can masks be made mandatory in confined spaces?

This will be entirely a decision of the state government. If you are going to confined space, use a mask and protect your co-workers from covid.