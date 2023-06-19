Weather update: Rainfall expected in Mumbai and Konkan, heatwave risk in dry districts

Parts of Maharashtra experienced rainfall accompanied by a storm, causing concern among the residents about the whereabouts of the monsoon season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously predicted the resumption of rains in Maharashtra and other states from June 23. Currently, Mumbai and Konkan regions are observing overcast skies and sporadic showers in certain areas. The weather across the country has undergone a significant shift, leading to an increase in temperature.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about increased heat in Maharashtra, raising concerns about a higher risk of heat stroke. In various regions of Maharashtra, including Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, the Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain accompanied by lightning. Additionally, pre-monsoon showers are expected in the districts of Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Dhule.

Rainfall is anticipated in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, and neighbouring regions.

Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Latur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal districts are expected to remain dry without any rainfall. Consequently, residents in these areas may experience higher temperatures and potential heat-related challenges.

According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is expected to progress between June 18 and June 21. During this period, several regions in the state are anticipated to receive rainfall. Starting from June 23, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha regions are likely to experience the onset of monsoon showers.