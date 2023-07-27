Weather update: Red alert for Konkan, Pune, and Satara ghat areas as state braces for 48 hours of heavy rain

For the second consecutive week, the state has been experiencing continuous rainfall. As a precautionary measure, an orange alert has been issued for Konkan and East Vidarbha on Thursday, indicating the possibility of significant rainfall in those regions. Furthermore, a red alert has been declared for the Ghat areas of Pune and Satara districts, as well as south Konkan, signalling the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall in those specific areas.

A low-pressure system has developed in the Bay of Bengal, carrying a large amount of moisture from the Arabian Sea. The system is expected to move northwestwards in the next three days. However, the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase in the state over the next two days, as reported by K S Hosalikar.

The Ghat area of Pune district has been placed under a red alert due to the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The regions of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha are also expected to experience such intense rainfall at isolated locations within the next 24 hours, according to the weather report. However, after that period, the rain is anticipated to subside slightly for a span of two days. On Thursday, Marathwada may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning at isolated places.