We'll have to re-affirm those decisions as last cabinet wasn't as per rules: Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavi after the floor test said, "Whatever decisions were taken in the last cabinet, about renaming, we will uphold those decisions as we're of the same view. We'll have to re-affirm those decisions as last cabinet wasn't as per rules as Governor had already asked the government to face floor test."

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.