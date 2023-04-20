Western Railway detects 46 cases of illegal touting, seizes e-tickets worth Rs 26.70 lakh

In a special drive Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Western Railway (WR) has detected 46 cases of touting or illegal sale of tickets, with a total of 1088 e-tickets valued at Rs Rs 26.70 lakh, seized in the month of April so far.

According to a report of TOI, Officials said that the action against touts, special drives have been regularly conducted by Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) in all six Divisions. The Railway protection Force of Western Railway has formed special teams of dedicated staff from the Detective Wing of RPF Crime Branch, Cyber Cell and Division to launch special drives against touts.

According to the press release issued by Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, the RPF WR formed special teams of dedicated staff from the Detective Wing of RPF Crime Branch, Cyber Cell and Divisions to launch special drives against touts. It was observed that touts were booking tickets using several fake identity cards, including some authorized IRCTC agents who used fake IDs to issue tickets, thereby charging extra money from innocent passengers. In the year 2022, RPF WR arrested 769 accused of illegal touting and seized tickets worth more than Rs. 32.63 Cr in 629 cases, the statement read.

In just 15 days of this month, Western Railway’s RPF detected 46 cases of illegal touting and apprehended 49 persons through special drives. 1088 journey tickets including e-tickets worth approximately Rs 26.70 lakh were seized in the cases detected from April 1 to 15, 2023, it further said.