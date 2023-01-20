Mumbai: Western Railway to operate jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday

From 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday, January 22, 2023, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations to carry out maintenance work on tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment.

Fast trains to be operated on slow line

During the block period, all Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local). Due to this, some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled, according to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur of Western Railway.

Detailed information is available from the respective station masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.