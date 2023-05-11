What did the Supreme Court say in its verdict on Sena vs Sena tussle

The Supreme Court in its verdict said it cannot order the restoration of Uddhav government as he resigned without facing floor test, although the governor's decision for floor test was wrong and Speaker was wrong in appointing whip of Eknath Shinde group.

In conclusion, here's what the Supreme Court said while hearing the Sena vs Sena tussle today:

SC says can't restore MVA govt since Uddhav resigned voluntarily

SC says governor erred in ordering a floor test thinking that Uddhav lost majority

SC says speaker was wrong in appointing whip of Eknath Shinde group. It says political party has that power

The 2016 Nabam Rebia verdict on power of speaker on disqualification of MLAs has been referred to larger bench

Floor test cannot be used to resolve internal party disputes

On June 29, 2022, the top court gave a go-ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on June 30.It had refused to stay the Maharashtra Governor’s direction to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30. After the apex court’s order, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde was later sworn in as the Chief Minister.