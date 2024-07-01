'What Safety Measures Are You Implementating?': Nana Patole Corners Govt In Assembly After Lonavala Drowning Mishap (Watch Video)

A tragic incident at the Bhushi Dam area in Lonavala, where five members of a single family lost their lives after being swept away in water, has raised serious concerns. "This incident is not an isolated one, as similar accidents frequently occur during the monsoon season," said Nana Patole, President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, questioning the state government's preparedness and measures to ensure tourist safety during this period.

Highlighting the issue in a suspension motion in the legislature, Patole drew attention to the recurring accidents at various dams across the state during the monsoon. "Tourists flock to places like Lonavala and other parts of the state in large numbers during the rainy season. The state government needs to clarify what safety measures it has implemented to prevent such accidents," said Patole.

Watch:

He further criticised the government's vague assurances about providing safety and implementing measures. "People are protesting at Azad Maidan for their demands, where conditions are deplorable with mud and lack of basic facilities. Is the government waiting for an accident to happen there too? The state government is not taking the issues of the people seriously," Patole expressed in frustration.

Regarding the situation in Jai Bhim Nagar, Powai, Patole pointed out that 650 underprivileged families are still living on the streets despite directives from Assembly Speaker Adv. Rahul Narvekar to arrange for their accommodation. "If the government is siding with the builders, they should make it clear. It is unacceptable for people to live like insects in the financial capital of the country. I visited Bhim Nagar yesterday, and the situation remains unchanged. The government's lack of seriousness is evident, and ignoring the Speaker's orders is a grave matter," Patole added.