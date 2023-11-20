Which brand whiskey are you drinking? BJP targets Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shared an image on his official social media account, claiming that Chandrashekhar Bawankule was involved in gambling at a casino in Macau. Raut alleged that the leader suffered a loss of Rs 3.50 crore in a single night of gambling at the casino. In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clarified our state president, Chandrashekharji Bawankule, has never engaged in gambling throughout his life. The photograph pertains to the location where they were present and questioned the brand of whiskey Aditya Thackeray, a member of the Shiv Sena, was enjoying.

Sanjay Raut asserted that the photograph was captured during the leader's gambling session inside a Macau casino. He expressed criticism, stating that while Maharashtra is grappling with the challenges of the Maratha protectorate, the mentioned leader is reportedly occupied with gambling activities in Macau. Raut encouraged users to zoom in on the photo to verify whether the person depicted in the gambling scene is indeed Chandrashekhar Bawankule.



