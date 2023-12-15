Why isn’t SIT constituted for Beed violence yet? Jayant Patil asks Fadnavis

A striking discussion took place in the Vidhan Sabha regarding the violence that took place in Beed. During the discussion, several questions were raised by NCP’s regional president Jayant Patil, who specifically demanded answers from Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Patil stated in his speech, “To believe that an attack of this scale could take place without intelligence having any idea is impossible. I am saying this with utmost responsibility that Beed’s SP was warned about the possibility of an incident three days prior. Hence, the carelessness on their end cannot be overlooked. Why isn’t a Special Investigation Team constituted till date?” questioned Patil.

While criticising the state of affairs at the Home Ministry, Patil remarked: “Police officers were spotted in the footage that showed the attack on Prakash Dada Solanke’s house in Majalgaon. While the entire city of Beed was in flames, the SP was in Majalgaon and didn’t come out of there. We already have less police officers in proportion to the population. But why didn’t the police resort to firing to curb the attackers? Attacks took place with numbering. This happened when the police headquarters were right opposite MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar’s home. If public representatives are in danger then what about the common man? Maharashtra Police has lost the power to protect even the public officials”.

“What is the reason behind inaction in constituting an SIT? When will it be established? While asking this question, the issue of whether the mob perpetrating violence was under influence of some narcotic substance was also raised. A coordinator named Pappu Shinde is the nephew of the head of a political party. Pappu Shinde and his gang were leading the attacks throughout the city. Will the police look into their nexus?” probed Jayant Patil. For the unversed, incidents of vandalism and arson were witnessed in different parts of Beed during the Maratha quota agitation last week, with people setting fire to the houses of some legislators.The residence of Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group) MLA Prakash Solanke at Majalgaon town in Beed was set on fire and stones were hurled at it by a group of quota agitators.The group also set ablaze a car parked at the residence after an audio clip of the MLA, in which he purportedly spoke about the Maratha quota agitation and made a veiled comment on quota activist Manoj Jarange. The residence of former Maharashtra minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar in the city was also torched.