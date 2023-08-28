"Why no progress on Maratha reservation and Shiv Smarak?": Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati slams BJP

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati commented on discussions about changing the state's chief minister, stating, "I challenge that Ajit Pawar will not become the chief minister." He made this statement during the first anniversary celebrations of Swarajya Sanghatana at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai. While discussing the state's politics, he also indirectly criticised BJP and Devendra Fadnavis.

Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati said, "Devendra Fadnavis had said before, 'No alliance with NCP, never, never, never.' They were also talking about sending Ajit Pawar to jail. But now they have joined hands with him. Have you done this for the Lok Sabha? Sambhaji Raje asked.

Meanwhile, Sambhaji Raje reminded the BJP of its past promises and inquired about the status of the Maratha reservation and the Shiv Smarak in the Arabian Sea. He questioned why these initiatives have not been initiated even after nine years since the jal pujan ceremony conducted by the Prime Minister.