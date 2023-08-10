"Why silence on Kirit Somaiya incident?": Chandrakant Khaire questions Smriti Irani

As the monsoon session of Parliament proceeds, Rahul Gandhi reinstated as an MP, took a swipe at the BJP and the Modi government during discussions on a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Reports claim Rahul Gandhi directed a flying kiss towards women members, triggering a blame exchange. The Shiv Sena Thackeray group criticized the BJP and the Shiv Sena Shinde faction in response.

The BJP has criticized Rahul Gandhi for the 'flying kiss' incident. In Mumbai, female BJP MPs initiated a protest against Rahul Gandhi. Chandrakant Khaire, former MP of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) aimed his critique at the Smriti Irani.

Chandrakant Khaire said, "Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi gave a flying kiss in the House. As a result, our sister Smriti Irani felt offended. We have worked together for many years, so I want to ask our sisters why no one has spoken about the disgraceful incident involving Kirit Somaiya. You haven't said anything about it. The video of Kirit Somaiya has been viewed by nearly 500 crore people."