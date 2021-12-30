Will BJP-Shiv Sena come together again?, here's what Chandrakant Patil said

NCP President Sharad Pawar has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a good grip on the administration and this is his strong point," said Sharad Pawar, praising Modi. He was speaking at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. After Pawar's statement, BJP's Chandrakant Patil was questioned. On that, Patil said that he is not a great leader to comment on. So, the question of whether BJP-Shiv Sena will come together has been clearly answered. Chandrakant Patil answered various questions of the journalists in the press conference. In it, he made many comments including Mahavikas Aghadi government, Modi-Pawar meeting, Shiv Sena, examination scam in the state. Meanwhile, will Shiv Sena and BJP come together on the issue of Hindutva? This question was asked to Chandrakant Patil. To that, he answered clearly.

In the last 26 months, the NCP and Shiv Sena have a history of harassing BJP workers. They have a history of giving funds to their MLAs, not to BJP MLAs. Also, looking at the history of ignoring the issues of common man in Maharashtra. Activists like us do not want to go with them, of course the central leadership will decide, said Chandrakant Patil.

