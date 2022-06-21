Will Eknath Shinde and his supporters resign till evening?

Mumbai: After the results of the state assembly elections, a big political earthquake has taken place. In this election, BJP fielded the fifth candidate and won. In this election, the votes of Shiv Sena and Congress split. After the result, the BJP was in full swing. While everything was going well, Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly came to know that he was not recoverable. His supportive MLAs are not in touch with Eknath Shinde. It was later revealed that all these were in Surat, Gujarat.

After the mutiny of Minister Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena suffered a severe blow. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called a meeting on the occasion. Only 18 MLAs attended the meeting. In this meeting, Eknath Shinde was expelled from the post of group leader. Ajay Chaudhary has been given the responsibility in place of Shinde. But now Eknath Shinde and his supporters will resign by evening, according to reliable sources.

Talks between BJP leader and Eknath Shinde are currently underway in Surat. Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis will also reach here in some time. Therefore, it is seen that there will be political upheaval in the state. All the three MLAs who have gone to the polls have expressed their displeasure. It is difficult to stay with NCP, go with BJP, he has clearly told Uddhav Thackeray. Dada Bhuse, Sanjay Rathore and Santosh Bangar said go with BJP, otherwise a different decision will have to be taken.

Refuse to go with Congress-NCP

Now it is difficult to live with the NCP. It is impossible to fight elections with them. The NCP will eat us up. So understand the feelings of leaders, office bearers, MLAs, activists. The NCP has been in power for two and a half years. Shiv Sena is very angry about NCP. Disgruntled MLAs told Uddhav Thackeray that if we continue with them, it is just an attempt to embezzle.

What happened at the meeting?

In this meeting, Uddhav Thackeray said that there is no threat to his government. Attempts are being made to understand those who are upset. You and I are the Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb, the protectors of saffron. He assured the MLAs that we want to live together. Shiv Sena MLAs are staying at St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. The chain of branch heads, department heads and group heads has been kept with those MLAs. Shiv Sena is trying its best to prevent any rift among these MLAs.