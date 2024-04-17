"Will Give You As Much Funds As You Want If You Press Our Button Hard": DCM Ajit Pawar's Remark In Indapur Rally Draws Ire

In a statement likely to incite controversy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar assured voters in Baramati constituency of ample funds if they support his party with resounding votes.

"You will benefit from the work we have done, but when you benefit, don't forget who was the reason. I will give you as much funds as you want but you also need to press the button (party symbol) as hard as you can. So that I feel better while giving you funds. Otherwise, my hand will also be tied while giving funds," Ajit Pawar stated during a public address in Indapur of the Baramati parliamentary constituency.

" I will give you as much funds as you want but you also need to press the button (party symbol) as hard as you can. So that I feel better while giving you funds. Otherwise, my hand will also be tied while giving funds": #Maharashtra DCM #AjitPawar in #Baramati's Indapur. pic.twitter.com/N8l1gLNbf3 — Tejas Joshi (@tej_as_f) April 17, 2024

The NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar swiftly condemned Ajit Pawar's statement, labeling it a breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

NCP (SCP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase urged the Election Commission to take action against Ajit Pawar, stating, "Ajit Pawar has violated the MCC. He has tried to lure the voters by offering money. I demand the election commission to take suo-moto cognisance of this offence. They should order his videos of the speech and register an offence."

NCP (SCP) spokesperson @maheshtapase reacts sharply to Ajit Pawar's statement in the Indapur rally. "#AjitPawar has violated MCC. Has tried to lure voters with money. We demand EC to take suo-moto cognisance and file an offence." pic.twitter.com/IzllwMMftF — Tejas Joshi (@tej_as_f) April 17, 2024

The Baramati Lok Sabha race has turned into a fierce family feud within the Pawar stronghold. While Sharad Pawar's NCP has nominated three-term MP Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar's faction has put forward his wife, Sunetra Pawar, for the seat.

As the campaign intensifies, both factions have engaged in heated exchanges and sharp rhetoric against each other. Ajit Pawar's recent remarks in Indapur are poised to escalate tensions further.