Woman alleges two minors sodomised her 10-year-old son

The Navi Mumbai police police have registered a case after a woman alleged that her 10-year-old son was sodomised by two minors. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case, as confirmed by an official on Friday. The accused, identified as 15 and 16 years old, share neighbourhood with the victim. The alleged incidents took place on the afternoon of August 5 and September 2 within the premises of their housing complex.

The mother of the child, in her complaint, asserts that the duo not only sexually abused her son but also issued threats to silence him, warning of dire consequences if he disclosed the assault to anyone. The police immediately registered a case on Thursday under sections 377, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 4, 6 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. Soon after the case was registered, the police launched a thorough investigation into the matter. The police official handling the case has confirmed that a comprehensive probe is currently underway. However, at this point, no individuals have been detained in connection with the alleged crimes.

