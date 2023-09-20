Woman booked for abetting suicide of husband in Thane district

The police have filed a case against a 28-year-old woman for allegedly abetting the suicide of her husband in Karjat, located in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. The case was registered by the Karjat Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday based on the complaint lodged by 32-year-old victim Prashant Patil’s father, he said.

The victim had tied the knot with Avantika from Dhule district. After living together with husband for a few months at Karjat, she returned to her parents’ house. She made it clear to her husband that she would not return to his place and instead asked him to start staying with her in Dhule or at Amalner in neighbouring Jalgaon district, an official of Karjat railway police station said.

She also threatened him that she would divorce him and demand Rs 25 lakh from him. The woman would also threaten him that she would file a police complaint against his parents to implicate them in a case. Due to all this, the victim went into depression and started staying aloof, he said.

This harassment continued for several months. On September 11, the victim left his house and his body was found on the railway tracks at Karjat the next morning. The night before this, he called his sister and told her about what he was going through due to his wife. He also asked her to take care of the family members and said they were not at all responsible for his death, the official said.