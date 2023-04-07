Woman conductor dies in Nashik bus accident; several injured

A tragic road accident occurred on the Deola Manmad road in the Nashik district, resulting in the death of the woman conductor at the scene. It has been revealed that a female passenger who was receiving treatment also passed away. Numerous other passengers were injured in the bus accident and have been transported to a nearby medical facility. Unfortunately, there are concerns that the death toll may increase.

There have been reports of several ST bus accidents in the Nashik district over the past few months. Unfortunately, a bus from the Manmad depot was involved in a terrible accident near Matewadi, close to Chandwad town. As per initial information, around 20 to 22 passengers sustained severe injuries in the incident.

While en route from Manmad depot to Nanduri, the ST bus was involved in a fatal accident near Matewadi in Chandwad Shivara on its return journey. As per reports, the driver lost control of the bus after a vehicle from the opposite direction hit a cut and broke the ST rod, causing the bus to collide with a tree. Sadly, the woman conductor, Sarika Lahire, lost her life at the scene, and another female passenger passed away while receiving medical treatment.

The impact of the accident was so intense that it shattered one side of the bus. The woman bus conductor lost her life immediately. Several passengers sustained serious injuries, and they have been quickly taken to the sub-district hospital in Chandwad. Unfortunately, the condition of some of the injured passengers is critical.