Woman kills mother-in-law after fight over medical treatment expenses

In a shocking incident, a woman killed her mother in law and has been arrested in Mumbai. It is alleged that the woman killed her mother-in-law after a dispute over money for her treatment. A 37-year-old married woman was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 61-year-old woman.

The incident took place on December 13 at around 10.30 am. The mother-in-law lives near the Ambedkar School in the Dharavi Cross Road area of ​​Mumbai.

The 37-year-old accused is identified as Shanti Murgan. She works as a maid for the residents of the area. Her husband works as a cook. They have two daughters aged 15 and 18. The deceased was identified as Antony Muthuswamy, 61.

For the past few days, Shanti and her husband have been arguing over the cost of her mother-in-law's treatment. Rs 3 lakh was to be spent on mother-in-law's illness. Shanti's husband and mother-in-law wanted to use the money for medical treatment. Shanti wanted to keep the money for the future of both the girls, said Dharavi police.

Both Shanti's daughters and husband were not at home at the time of the incident. At that time, there was a big quarrel between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law again. Eventually, she strangled her mother-in-law with a rope, police said.

Initially, Shanti pretended that her mother-in-law had died after falling into the bathroom. However, after the post-mortem report was received at Sion Hospital, it became clear that the death of the mother-in-law was due to strangulation. Police then interrogated Shanti and handcuffed her.