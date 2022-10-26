Women duped of Rs 2.4 lakh while ordering sweets online for Diwali

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 26, 2022 02:33 PM 2022-10-26T14:33:34+5:30 2022-10-26T14:34:51+5:30

A 49-year old women lost Rs 2.4 lakh to an online fraud while ordering sweets for Diwali. Pooja Shah, ...

Women duped of Rs 2.4 lakh while ordering sweets online for Diwali | Women duped of Rs 2.4 lakh while ordering sweets online for Diwali

Women duped of Rs 2.4 lakh while ordering sweets online for Diwali

Next

A 49-year old women lost Rs 2.4 lakh to an online fraud while ordering sweets for Diwali. Pooja Shah, resident of suburban Andheri, ordered sweets on a food delivery app and tried to pay Rs 1,000 online but the transaction failed.

Then she found the sweet shop’s number online. A person at the other end asked her to share her credit card number and an OTP received on her phone. The woman shared the card details and OTP, and within a few minutes Rs 2,40,310 were siphoned off from her account, PTI reported.

After she lodged a complaint with Oshiwara police station, police managed to stop Rs 2,27,205 from being transferred to other accounts. Further probe was on, officials said. 

Open in app
Tags : OTP Oshiwara police station Diwali 2022