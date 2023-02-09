Women will get large number of positions In cabinet expansion: Girish Mahajan

It has been more than six months since the Shinde Fadnavis government was formed in the state. But still, the cabinet has not been expanded yet. There has been discussion of a second phase of cabinet expansion for the past few months. But there is no official information yet. Similarly, the statement of the state's Medical Education and Sports Minister, Girish Mahajan, has now come into the limelight.

The state's cabinet expansion in the first phase has taken place. But women have not been given a place in this expansion. Girish Mahajan has now said that women will get a place in the second phase of expansion. He has said that the cabinet expansion of the second phase will take place soon, and the party leaders will announce it soon.

It is wrong to say that their voice was suppressed because there are no women in the cabinet. Women will get a large number of posts in the upcoming cabinet expansion. Girish Mahajan has stated that women will get their due place in the upcoming cabinet expansion.