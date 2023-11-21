Working on war footing: Eknath Shinde on granting reservation to Maratha community

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that it is the responsibility of his government to provide reservation to the Maratha community without affecting the quota of other sections. He mentioned that the government is working diligently and on a war footing to address this matter.

Shinde was speaking to reporters in Kolhapur after taking the darshan of goddess Mahalaxmi at the famous Ambabai temple. He said the rally addressed by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Thane city, the home turf of the chief minister, was not against him.

He (Jarange) is going everywhere and meeting members of the Maratha community. The government’s stand (on the Maratha reservation) is firm. It is our responsibility to grant quota to Marathas and we are committed to this cause. It is the government’s responsibility to give reservation to the Maratha community without touching the quota of other sections and the work in this regard is going on a war footing, Shinde said.

The chief minister said, In the Marathwada region, the mention of Kunbi in the (genealogy) documents of Marathas is being found and Justice Shinde (retd) panel is doing its job. The government will give a reservation which will survive the test of law and fit in the framework of law.

