World Banana Day 2024: Banana Growers in Maharashtra Demand 'Fruit' Status

Savda: The question of whether Banana should be called a fruit or not remains, even on April 17 which is the World Day of Bananas. Bananas are still not included in the government's list of fruits. Banana growers are wondering how long they will have to wait for bananas to get official approval.

Bananas were first planted between 1844 and 1850 in Kochur (Taluka Raver, Jalgaon district). Even though bananas in the district are almost 150 years old, the question of whether they are fruit or what else remains. Due to the lack of quality of fruit, banana growers are facing losses as they are not getting the benefit of many schemes. Last year, the government announced giving bananas the status of a fruit.

Also Read | Heatwave in Maharashtra: 16-Year-Old Girl from Palghar Succumbs to Heatstroke

What are the benefits of 'fruit' category?

The government will provide immediate facilities for exports.

In case of natural damage, growers can get immediate compensation.

Even tissue-cultured plants can receive subsidies and maintenance costs.

"According to the criteria, once the fruit tree is planted, the tree gives fruit for a long time. In contrast, the life of the banana tree is about one and a half to two years. Therefore, compared to other fruit crops, banana crop does not get satisfactory compensation in natural disasters." - Vasant Mahajan, banana grower