Yavatmal: 45 people stranded in floodwaters, rescue efforts underway

Breaking news from Yavatmal reveals that around 45 individuals are currently stranded in floodwaters at Anandnagar Tanda, located in the Mahagaon taluka of Yavatmal district. Immediate efforts are underway to rescue them as authorities are working to ensure their safety. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis has tweeted about this information.

“In Yavatmal district, around 45 people are stranded in Anandnagar Tanda due to heavy flooding. We are in constant communication with the local administration, and two Indian Air Force helicopters will soon depart from Nagpur to rescue the stranded individuals. The area has received around 231 mm of rainfall. My colleague Madan Yerawar is also in contact. We are closely monitoring the situation,” Devendra Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi.

यवतमाळ जिल्ह्यातील महागाव तालुक्यातील आनंदनगर तांडा येथे पुराच्या पाण्यामुळे सुमारे 45 लोक अडकले आहेत. आम्ही सातत्याने स्थानिक प्रशासनाच्या संपर्कात असून आता तासभरात भारतीय हवाई दलाचे 2 हेलिकॉप्टर्स नागपुरात पोहोचतील आणि तेथून अडकलेल्या नागरिकांना बाहेर काढण्यासाठी लगेच… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 22, 2023

Red Alert in Yavatmal District

Yavatmal district is facing a critical situation as a red alert has been declared due to heavy rainfall. The city of Yavatmal has been pounded by heavy rains, causing significant damage to agriculture. Additionally, the overflowing of rivers and streams has resulted in water entering nearby villages. In the early morning hours, Waghadi village, situated close to Yavatmal town, experienced flooding, leading to the evacuation of residents to safer locations.