Yavatmal Bus Accident: Student Killed, Another Injured After School Bus Overturns in Umarkhed Taluka of Maharashtra

A student died and another was injured when their school bus overturned in Umarkhed taluka in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Saturday, January 25.

The bus was carrying 20 to 25 students from Divti Pimpri village to their school in Dahagaon when the incident occurred in the morning, reported news agency PTI.

In the wake of the accident, Yavatmal guardian minister Sanjay Rathod directed officials to inspect school buses for compliance with rules.