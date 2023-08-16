Yavatmal: Four youths swept away while swimming in Wardha river

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, two separate incidents unfolded on Independence Day, resulting in the loss of four young lives who had ventured for a swim in the Wardha River. The tragedies occurred at Naigaon (Khu) and Junada villages in Wani taluka on Tuesday evening. Both locations are situated on the banks of the Wardha River.

From Junada, the bodies of Ritesh Wankhade (18) and Adarsh Narwade (20), residents of Bhadravati in Chandrapur district, were recovered after they were swept away. In Naigaon Khurd, Praveen Somalkar (36) and Dilip Kosarkar (40) faced a similar fate when they were washed away by the river's current. Praveen's body has been retrieved, while the search for Dilip continues.

The surge in water levels caused by recent heavy rainfall in the last week of July has contributed to the perilous conditions of the river. The allure of the river and its surroundings draws many on the Independence Day holiday, leading to these unfortunate accidents.