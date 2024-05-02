Yavatmal: Two Killed, 300 Goats Dead in Truck Crash

Two trucks running in opposite directions collided near Saikhed dam crossing on Yavatmal-Pandharkawada road around 6 am on Thursday. Two people in the truck were killed on the spot and two others were seriously injured in the accident. The dead and injured in the accident are yet to be identified.

More than 300 goats in the truck were also killed in the accident. A truck number MH40M2858, which was on its way to Yavatmal from Chandrapur with cement, and a truck number MH40CT 5558, which was carrying goats from Madhya Pradesh to Telangana, collided head-on. Two people in the truck were killed on the spot while around 300 goats were killed in the truck. Both trucks were badly damaged in the accident.

The JCB had to be taken to evacuate the injured. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment. There were long queues of vehicles for up to two kilometers on both sides of the road. After some time, Pandharkawada police cleared both the vehicles and cleared the traffic. There is a large pile of goats that died at the spot.