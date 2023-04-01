Rana Kapoor granted bail in Yes Bank scam, remains in custody for other cases

On Saturday, Rana Kapoor, the founder and ex-CEO of Yes Bank, was granted bail in a money laundering case related to Macstar company.

According to reports, Rana Kapoor, the founder and former CEO of Yes Bank, was accused of involvement in a money laundering case related to Macstar, where he was accused of colluding with HDIL's promoter, Rakesh Wadhawan, and approving a loan of Rs 202 crore, which was eventually transferred to HDIL. While Wadhawan has already been granted bail, Kapoor had been in custody for the case. However, both are still being held in jail for other criminal charges against them.