"You Have Attacked the Constitution of Baba Saheb": Yogendra Yadav After Being Manhandled by VBA Workers in Akola (Watch Video)

Akola, Maharashtra (October 21, 2024): Yogendra Yadav, founder of the Swaraj India Party and national convener of the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, was heckled and manhandled by workers from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi during a seminar in Akola, Maharashtra, on Monday afternoon.

Yadav condemned the disruption as an attack not only on him but also on Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. After the incident, Yadav told reporters, "I do not know anyone, but local colleagues have taken 24 names. They are people of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. One of our colleagues asked why did you people do this? Then man said it was the order of the 'sahab', I do not know who the 'sahab' is,” he said as ANI quoted.

He expressed surprise that such actions were taken by members of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

"But if the people of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi have done this then I am very surprised. Yogendra Yadav is a very small man, you have not attacked him, you have attacked the constitution of Baba Saheb, you have attacked the democracy which you keep on talking about day and night and you have shamed your leader Prakash Ambedkar. There is no doubt that Prakash Ambedkar's line of thinking and ours are different but such an attack would be carried out due to differences of opinion, it is beyond my imagination. I at least do not consider Prakash Ambedkar to be a person who can carry out such an act."

A video of the incident circulated on social media, showing police and Yadav's aides protecting him from angry workers, some of whom were breaking chairs and shouting slogans. Tension prevailed at the venue until police managed to calm the situation.

The seminar was part of the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan and was held in an auditorium in Akola. During Yadav's speech, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi workers allegedly raised objections when they were asked to support the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections.