Youth detained for erecting birthday banners displaying photos with gun in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking incident, a youth put up birthday banners in the square, featuring an image of himself with a gun. The Jawahar Nagar police took prompt action, removing the banners and filing a case against two individuals. The names of the individuals involved are Santosh Dnyaneshwar Thorat, residing in Waghalgaon, Phulambri, and Maya alias Prashant Saswade, residing in Vijay chowk, Garkheda.

On Friday morning, banners were put up at Gajanan Maharaj Chowk by a self-proclaimed 'Bhai (Don)'. The banners featured pictures of two Eknath Shinde faction leaders and were intended to wish "Happy birthday Maya bhai." However, what caught many by surprise and concern was the image of Santosh holding a gun in his hand. Acting on the information about this incident, Inspector Venkatesh Kendre from Jawahar Nagar immediately dispatched officials to the scene. They promptly removed the banners and registered a case against Santosh and Prashant. Subsequently, the police detained the two individuals and questioned them until late at night.