Yugendra Pawar Special Interview: What Does the Third Generation Pawar Has to Say About Maharashtra Politics

The Pawar family has dominated Maharashtra politics for the last five decades. However, last year's split in the NCP has changed equations. The fallout from this split in the party is also visible in the Pawar family. Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar have stayed with Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar and Parth Pawar have separated. Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar is likely to get a ticket from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Now, there are indications that another Pawar may enter Baramati politics.

Shrinivas Pawar is the younger brother of Ajit Pawar and his son Yugendra Pawar is often seen with Sharad Pawar. The talks gained momentum as Yugendra Pawar visited the office of the Sharad Pawar group and interacted with the youth. There is a buzz in the political circles that Sharad Pawar will field Yugendra Pawar in Baramati politics. 'Lokmat Online' had a special conversation with Pawar.

Are you going to enter active politics?

I am in Baramati for 3-4 days a week. I do social work there. I am a director at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati. My work continues through The Sharyu Foundation, and The Wrestlers Association. I visited the new office of the party today. I don't plan to enter active politics yet. But if people want to, maybe it can happen. I can't say what will happen next.

What's the idea behind the fact that you're going with your grandparents instead of your uncle?

It's not like I'm going with someone or not. But I have been hanging out with 'Mothe Saheb' (Sharad Pawar) since before the party split into two factions. I have been in the company of Saheb since my college days. I learned a lot from him.

What do you think about the rift between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar that has changed the politics of Baramati?

At present, there is a situation of confusion in the minds of Baramatikars. It's about what to do, and whose side to go to. This had never happened before in Baramati. What about what's happened now? No one liked what happened. If Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar come together, then it is a good thing. Everyone will be happy. But I don't know what will happen next. At some point, the next generation can come together.

How is your relationship with Ajit Pawar and Parth Pawar? Will politics change that relationship?

My relationship with Ajit Kaka, and Parth Pawar is very good. I don't think politics will change that. For me, this relationship will never change. After all, we have a family relationship. We've been together since we were kids. We have always had politics, ideas, and opinions on one side and family ties on the other. Therefore, politics and family ties should remain separate even now.

How do you see Parth and Rohit Pawar, the third generation of Pawars?

Both Parth and Rohit are my brothers. They're both the same to me. So there's not much difference between us.

What is the family's reaction to the buzz around entry into politics?

I have been to the party office many times before. But I didn't think there would be so much discussion today. Now we will know who has a reaction to the political entry. Everyone in the house knows that I am a fan of Saheb. So the family doesn't feel anything. I have admired Sharad Pawar since childhood. I have traveled with Saheb in Maharashtra and also traveled abroad. He has given me a lot of time. I've learned a lot from him.

As a young man, how do you see current politics?

I don't like the current politics. I have seen the politics of the past. I was already interested in politics. Coming from a political family, I have been looking at every political development. The whole of Maharashtra knows how the previous politics was the friendship between Bal Thackeray, Gopinath Munde, and Mothe Saheb. Maharashtra has seen that there was a sense of respect for each other. So, those days should come back to Maharashtra politics. The opposition should be ideological. There has been a long-standing tradition of our Maharashtra politics which should continue.

If you enter politics, what issues would you pay special attention to?

Let's see, it's hard to tell today. But it's not politics, I've been doing social work. Agriculture and education are two things I like to keep an eye on. I am still working in the field. I would love to work in this field if I get a chance in the future.