'Zain single VS....' Siddhant Chaturvedi shares hilarious post in reference to 'Gehraiyaan'

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was last seen in Shakun Batra's 'Gehraiyaan', shared a hilarious post referencing Zain, his character from the film.

The 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor posted two of his pictures on his Instagram handle on Saturday. The first one was a black and white picture, in which he is looking into the mirror and flaunting his abs, while in the next one, he is seen sporting sunglasses and flaunting his tummy, which is no longer flat and packed with abs.

He added a rib-tickling caption, which read, "Zain single VS - -- Zain in a relationship".The comments section burst into laughter with celebs enjoying Siddhant's sense of humour. Singer Armaan Malik commented, "Hahaha ded" while actor Tanuj Virwani wrote, "Hahahahaa epic !!!"

Siddhant shot to limelight as rapper MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. He was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan', starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Naseeruddin Shah among others.

He will be next seen in the horror-comedy, 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and 'Yudhra' with Malavika Mohanan.

( With inputs from ANI )

