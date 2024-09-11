Zika Virus Cases Rise to 128 in Maharashtra; Public Health Department Issues Alert

Cases of Zika virus have been increasing in the state recently, with 128 cases reported to date. While no cases have been recorded in Mumbai so far, the public health department has urged residents to stay vigilant. Zika, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes similar to those causing dengue and chikungunya, is not typically fatal. However, it poses significant risks for pregnant women, potentially leading to smaller brain size in newborns, according to medical experts.

99 cases of Zika virus have been reported within Pune Municipal Corporation limits, with additional cases including 9 in Pune Rural, 6 in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 11 in Ahmednagar (Sangamner), 1 in Sangli (Miraj), 1 in Kolhapur, and 1 in Solapur. In response, the Union Health Ministry has issued guidelines for all states, stating that there is no need for public panic regarding the disease.

Patients with Zika virus typically do not require hospitalization, and the mortality rate is extremely low. If you experience a fever, it is advised to visit a government hospital promptly. Additionally, it's important to avoid creating environments that are conducive to mosquito breeding.

Treatment for Zika Virus

Rest: Patients should ensure they get adequate rest to help their body recover.

Hydration: It's important to consume plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration.

Medication Caution: Avoid using aspirin or NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) for treatment.

Zika Diagnosis Facilities

Zika virus diagnosis is available free of charge at the following locations:

National Institute of Diagnostics, New Delhi

National Institute of Virology, Pune

VRDL Laboratories in Nagpur, Miraj, Solapur, Akola, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Causes of Zika Virus Spread

Sexual Contact: The virus can be transmitted through unprotected sexual activity.

Pregnancy: A pregnant woman can pass the virus to her fetus.

Mother to Fetus: Transmission from mother to fetus during pregnancy is a common cause.

Blood Transfusion: The virus can spread through the transfusion of infected blood or blood products.

Organ Transplantation: Zika can also be transmitted through organ transplants from an infected donor.