16-year-old boy kills self after mother scolds him for playing online game

A 16-year-old boy has committed suicide after his mother got angry over playing games on his mobile phone. After the mother got angry, the boy left the house and committed suicide in front of the local train. The minor had left a suicide note at home. Borivali Railway Police is conducting further investigation into the matter.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening. Om Bharat is the name of a minor who committed suicide. Om was playing games on mobile all day. At the same time, in the evening, Om's mother scolded him and told him not to play games on mobile all day. Angered by his mother, Om left the house in a rage, writing a suicide note. In the letter, he said that he was committing suicide and would never return. The family members rushed to the Dindoshi police station after receiving a suicide note. Police then launched a search for Om.

Meanwhile, Dindoshi police found a body of a boy between Malad and Kandivali. When police arrived at the spot, they identified the body which turned out to be of Om. The incident has caused a stir in the area.

