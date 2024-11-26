16 Years After 26/11, Mumbai's Coastal Security Faces Major Setback with Non-Functional Speedboats

Mumbai marks the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 terrorist attacks today. Despite the passage of time, coastal security measures in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, remain inadequate. Most of the speedboats deployed post-attack for coastal security have been out of service for months. According to sources, these boats have been non-operational since March 2024 as two operators responsible for their servicing stopped work due to non-payment for over 2.5 years. The total outstanding amount is reportedly close to ₹10 crore.

Currently, 14 out of Mumbai's 23 speedboats lie idle, with only 9 operational. This has left the Mumbai Police struggling to manage limited resources. Although the relevant departments have approved the payments, the process remains stalled at the IG Motor Transport Office in Pune. Due to poor maintenance, the non-operational boats are now covered with tarps and remain unused at Mazgaon’s Lakdibunder area.

Administrative Delays Impacting Coastal Security

Sources revealed that the Mumbai Police have secured necessary approvals for payment, but the files are stuck with the Inspector General (Motor Transport) of Maharashtra Police, who is responsible for settling dues with the operators. Maharashtra has a 720-kilometer coastline, 114 kilometers of which fall under Mumbai Police’s jurisdiction. The coastal patrolling operations are managed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Motor Transport).

Depleting Fleet Strength

In the years following the 26/11 attacks, Mumbai Police initially acquired 46 boats, including 19 amphibious vessels, 4 marine boats capable of underwater and shoreline operations, and 23 speedboats. Over time, due to poor maintenance, the 19 amphibious and 4 marine boats became defunct, leaving the speedboats as the only functional fleet. However, over the past 2.5 years, maintenance work on these speedboats has also ceased, reducing the number of operational boats to 9.

Struggling to Patrol the Coastline

With only 9 boats operational, Mumbai Police are finding it challenging to patrol the 114-kilometer coastline effectively. Additionally, one boat is always stationed at the Governor’s House for security purposes, further reducing the fleet available for patrolling.

Monitoring Landing Points

Mumbai currently has 118 landing points monitored by the Yellow Gate Police Station. In recent years, CCTV cameras have been installed at some key locations. However, despite these measures, coastal security remains a critical concern.

A senior officer assured that patrolling has not stopped. "Our officers are on 24/7 duty, patrolling from BARC to Gorai Beach. Approval has been granted for the modernization of 13 non-functional boats, and the process is underway," the officer said.

Impact on Statewide Coastal Security

The maintenance lapse has also affected other parts of Maharashtra. Coastal regions from Sindhudurg to Palghar, which once had nearly 55 patrol boats, are now witnessing a decline in operational vessels. Out of these, 23 were under Mumbai Police’s jurisdiction. The maintenance issue, coupled with non-payment, has rendered a majority of these boats non-functional, posing a significant security risk across the state.

As the city remembers the tragic events of 26/11, the need for strengthening coastal security remains a pressing concern.