Abhishek Ghosalkar Funeral: Uddhav, Aditya Thackeray, and Other Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Visit Ghosalkar Family (Watch Video)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and former state minister Aditya Thackeray visited the family of former Shiv Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar to offer their condolences. Ghosalkar was fatally shot during a personal dispute in the Dahisar area of Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray paid his respects and departed without making any public statements regarding the incident.

A few UBT Shiv Sena leaders and local dignitaries visited Ghosalkar's family as well. Ambadas Danve, a UBT Shiv Sena leader, offered his condolences and prayers during the ceremony. Ambadas Danve expressing concern over the increasing political violence in Maharashtra and particularly in Mumbai said, "The political crime that we usually see in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, is now happening in Maharashtra and specially in Mumbai. It is a shame. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should take the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the city and not let the goonda raj take over." Local leaders like Udesh Patekar, a former Sena Corporator, characterized the incident as "well-planned" and mourned the loss of Abhishek, describing him as a popular figure among the people. Patekar voiced concern over the apparent breakdown of law and order, contrasting the current situation with the state's previous stability.

Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, criticized the rising lawlessness in Maharashtra, asserting that such incidents tarnish the state's reputation. He questioned the efficacy of the existing system in protecting citizens and upholding the rule of law. On the X said, "Maharashtra has seen lawlessness like never before. It is shocking beyond words to see the law and order situation fail, as it has today. Does the system exist at all to protect the common man? Does the fear of the law exist?"

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) called for the dismissal of the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, citing concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation. This demand comes in the aftermath of a fatal shooting involving an opposition party leader and the injury of another politician in a gun attack inside a police station.



The final ceremonies for Abhishek Ghosalkar began at his residence in Audambar, Hinduja Hall, Daulat Nagar, Borivali East, and will soon proceed to the Daulat Nagar cemetery for cremation. Approximately 1000-1500 individuals started gathering to attend the rites, prompting heightened security measures by the police.