Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder Case: Bombay HC Transfers Probe in Ex-Shiv Sena (UBT) Corporator's Killing to CBI

The Bombay High Court on Friday transferred the investigation into the murder of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court noted that the police had failed to explore certain aspects of the case.

A division bench led by Justice Revati Mohite Dere granted a petition filed by Tejasvee Ghosalkar, the wife of former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, expressing concerns about the city police's investigation and requesting the case be handed over to the CBI. The bench said the police had not probed certain angles in the case.

The petition requesting the transfer of the investigation to the CBI argued that the Mumbai Police's probe was "not making any headway" and that the progress in the case was unsatisfactory.

Abhishek Ghosalkar, 41, the son of former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead in Borivali, suburban Mumbai, on February 8 while live on social media. The assailant, his long-time political rival Mauris Noronha, 47, allegedly died by suicide shortly after the incident. The following day, on February 9, police arrested Noronha’s bodyguard, Amarendra Mishra, as it was suspected that his gun was used in the crime.

The MHB police station in Borivali initially registered a case against Noronha, also known as Mauris Bhai, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act. The investigation was later handed over to the Crime Branch. On June 25, the Sessions Court granted bail to Amarendra Mishra.