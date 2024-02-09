Abhishek Ghosalkar Shot Dead: 'God Bless You' Were Shiv Sena UBT Leader's Last Words; What Exactly Happened?

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead in IC Colony, Borivali West on Thursday evening. The shooting took place in the office of the self-proclaimed leader and businessman Mauris Noronha, 49, who later committed suicide by shooting himself.

The incident was broadcasted on Facebook Live, and the video quickly went viral on social media. A total of five bullets were heard being fired at Abhishek. The bullets struck Abhishek under his ribs, back, and other parts of his body. In the four-minute 26-second video of the Facebook Live, the two men were seen talking comfortably, stating that they had resolved all their past disputes and had come together to unite.

"It is a good decision to work together for the betterment of the public. We are distributing saris to 300 working and needy women. We will work together and serve the people of Kandarpada. We have taken this resolution on this new year, which marks a new beginning of our friendship and collaboration," Abhishek said during the session.

As the Facebook Live session was about to end and Abhishek got up, Noronha shot him five times. Abhishek collapsed due to his injuries and was rushed to Karuna Hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Abhishek Ghosalkar's Last Words:

"I have said a lot before, will not say more now, because people are waiting outside. A few days ago there was a misunderstanding between the two of us, there was a misunderstanding between our workers. Now this misunderstanding is cleared and we have come together for good work. We have a lot of work to do going forward. This is the beginning. In this new beginning, we are helping the needy and poor people. Let's keep working like this. God bless you!" Ghosalkar's last words before he collapsed.

Who Was Mauris Noronha?

Abhishek Ghosalkar's killer, 49-year-old Mauris Noronha, was a businessman residing in Borivali. Noronha allegedly harbored political ambitions and had previously worked in Dubai and the United States, setting up a finance business in Borivali. Describing himself as a "philanthropist" and "social worker," Noronha was keen on contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Noronha had gained substantial popularity for his social work during the COVID-19 pandemic and was felicitated by the then Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari as a 'Corona warrior.' In 2022, he was arrested by the MHB Colony police for allegedly blackmailing, raping, cheating, and threatening a 48-year-old homemaker of Rs 88 lakhs since 2014.