Air Pollution in Mumbai: BEAG Study Reveals Risks From Bakery Sector’s Wood-Fired Ovens

A comprehensive six-month technical study conducted by the Bombay Environmental Action Group (BEAG) has highlighted critical issues concerning air pollution caused by Mumbai’s bakery sector. The study, titled "Envisioning a Sustainable Bakery Industry for Mumbai," underscores the environmental and health impacts of current bakery practices, notably the widespread use of wood-fired ovens.

Surveying over 200 bakeries, the study found that the majority still rely on wood-fired ovens, which emit harmful pollutants such as particulate matter (PM), methane (CH4), carbon dioxide (CO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These emissions significantly contribute to air pollution and pose severe health risks to the city's residents.

The study’s findings emphasize the urgent need for bakeries to transition to cleaner fuels. This shift is essential for improving air quality, protecting public health, and aligning with the objectives of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP). According to the MCAP, bakeries are mandated to switch to cleaner fuels by 2027.

Even, the Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP) by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) states that there is a mandate for all bakeries to obtain licences to move to cleaner fuels for which the timeframe given is till the year 2027.

The BEAG study was conducted in three phases: Data Collection, Survey and Mapping, and Analysis and Recommendations. Key findings reveal that 47.10% of surveyed bakeries use wood as fuel, often sourced from scrap wood, which is cheaper but more polluting than logwood. The environmental impact is considerable, with wood-fired ovens contributing to significant levels of PM10 and PM2.5, which can cause serious respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

The study proposes a phased approach to transitioning to cleaner fuels. Short-term recommendations include awareness workshops and collaboration with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL). Medium-term suggestions involve prioritizing large bakeries for fuel transition and addressing registration issues. Long-term goals focus on ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and promoting sustainable practices.

Experts from BEAG stress that with proper stakeholder engagement and incentives, a successful transition to cleaner fuels is achievable within the next two years.