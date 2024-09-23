Akshay Shinde Encounter: CM Eknath Shinde Gives First Reaction After Badlapur Assault Case Accused Killed, Says...

Mumbai, Sept. 23: Akshay Shinde, the main accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was killed in a police encounter on Monday evening. According to reports, Shinde was being transported from Taloja Jail to Badlapur on transit remand when the incident occurred.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "He (Akshay Shinde) was taken for investigation as his ex-wife has registered a case of sexual assault. He fired on a police personnel, Nilesh More who got injured and has been admitted to hospital. Police in self-defence took that… https://t.co/MJgfoX9nORpic.twitter.com/oICJU3OJiK — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

Shinde allegedly snatched a gun from a police officer and fired at API Nilesh More while being transported in a police van. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Shinde was shot dead. API More was injured and is currently receiving treatment.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde commented on the incident. “He (Akshay Shinde) was taken for investigation as his ex-wife has registered a case of sexual assault. He fired on a police personnel, Nilesh More who got injured and has been admitted to hospital. Police in self-defence took that action. More information will come out after investigation," said CM Shinde.

Initially, it was reported that Shinde had attempted suicide by shooting himself with a snatched police gun. However, sources later revealed that he fired at the police, prompting them to return fire in self-defense, resulting in his death. The injured police officer is being treated at Jupiter Hospital.

