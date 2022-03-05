Anil Deshmukh's interrogation will continue; Permission granted to CBI again

Mumbai: Former police commissioner Parambir Singh gave a permission to The CBI to re-investigate former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's for Rs 100 crore recovery. Accordingly, the CBI has started interrogation of Deshmukh at Arthur Road Jail since Thursday. On Friday, the team again reached Arthur Road Jail and interrogated Deshmukh.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering against Deshmukh in a case of recovery of Rs 100 crore by former Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh. Deshmukh was arrested for the crime. On the other hand, the inquiry before the Chandiwal Commission is also in the final stages. the CBI should re-investigate him that's why former Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh seeking permission from the Sessions Court. The Sessions Court has given permission to conduct inquiry from 3rd to 6th. A CBI team had gone to the Arthur Road Jail on Thursday to interrogate him. The squad returned to the jail on Friday. They are being questioned and their answers are being recorded.