Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Stray Dog Shot With Air Gun in Andheri, Battling for Life in ICU

The disturbing cow video from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh shows how animal cruelty in India. A recent incident came to light from Andheri where a stray dog was shot with an air gun at a housing society. The incident was reported to have taken place in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the stray dog feeder, the dog is battling for life in the ICU of a hospital after a bullet punctured the lungs of the animal. An NGO has filed a case against the unidentified person who injured the dog.

A dog 🐕 was shot early morning by Andheri Oshiwara resident



Dog is critical in the ICU



Suspects being questioned by Oshiwara police



We are not letting this go easily

According to the report, Roshan Mansukhani, the secretary of the Shantivan building, where the dog usually strays around, alerted the police about the matter.