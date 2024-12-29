Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Stray Dog Shot With Air Gun in Andheri, Battling for Life in ICU

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 29, 2024 06:13 PM2024-12-29T18:13:05+5:302024-12-29T18:13:49+5:30

The disturbing cow video from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh shows how animal cruelty in India. A recent incident came ...

Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Stray Dog Shot With Air Gun in Andheri, Battling for Life in ICU | Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Stray Dog Shot With Air Gun in Andheri, Battling for Life in ICU

Animal Cruelty in Mumbai: Stray Dog Shot With Air Gun in Andheri, Battling for Life in ICU

The disturbing cow video from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh shows how animal cruelty in India. A recent incident came to light from Andheri where a stray dog was shot with an air gun at a housing society. The incident was reported to have taken place in the early hours of Sunday.

Also Read |  Disturbing Animal Cruelty in Raebareli: Man Caught on Camera Brutally Beating Tied Cow (Watch Video).

According to the stray dog feeder, the dog is battling for life in the ICU of a hospital after a bullet punctured the lungs of the animal. An NGO has filed a case against the unidentified person who injured the dog. 

According to the report, Roshan Mansukhani, the secretary of the Shantivan building, where the dog usually strays around, alerted the police about the matter.

Open in app
Tags :Animal CrueltymumbaiOshiwarastray dogAndheri