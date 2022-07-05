Atul Bhatkhalkar targets Shiv Sena over Mumbai rain problems

It has been raining heavily in Mumbai since this morning. There is a picture of stagnant water in many low lying areas of Mumbai. It also appears to have affected road traffic. Apart from that, the local service, which is considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, has also been affected by the rains. It is a matter of great relief for the commuters that the local service is still running. However, local services on Central and Harbor routes are running five to 10 minutes late, while trains on the Western Railway are running 10 minutes late. The meteorological department has advised all citizens to leave their homes for work as the rains have lashed Maharashtra and other parts of Maharashtra.

Mumbai and Maharashtra Disaster Management Departments are ready to face the monsoon situation, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Meanwhile, BJP has criticized Shiv Sena. BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed Shiv Sena on his tweeter he said, "We ate money from the sewage, we ate from the garbage, we showed Mumbai full. Now Shiv Sena should be ready to blacken the face even from Mumbai Municipal Corporation."

Atul Bhatkhalkar has once again targeted Uddhav Thackeray. "The new Shiv Sena BJP government has joined the service of the people. Tomane, Facebook Live, Mouth Wafa were all the unfortunate past of Maharashtra for two and a half years. Now this is our government. It is a government of poor and weak people" he said. Due to the rains, water has started accumulating in the low lying areas. It is raining heavily illegal immigration. Therefore, get out of the house with the rain forecast, such a warning was given by the weather in the suburbs including Mumbai. Roads in Wadala, Andheri Subway, Sion Gandhi Market, Dadar Hindmata and many is out of control, it is seen that there is a big impact on traffic. Get out of the house only if you need to other places have also been advised by the Mumbai Disaster Management Control Room.