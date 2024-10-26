Baba Siddique Murder Case: Key Accused Harish Remanded to Crime Branch Custody, Others Sent to Judicial Custody

In a significant development in the Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case, all nine accused were produced before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Saturday, October 26, following the conclusion of their police custody. The court has ordered that accused Harish Kumar be remanded to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until October 28, while the remaining accused have been sent to police custody until November 4.

Among those presented were shooters Gurmail Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap, and Pravin Lonkar, who have been placed in judicial custody. The court proceedings come after a series of arrests linked to the high-profile murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12 outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in the Bandra East area.

The police have made significant progress in the investigation, arresting a total of 15 individuals connected to the case. The latest arrests include key suspects believed to be involved in planning and executing the murder.